Diego Moreira News: Returns to bench

Moreira (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Nice.

Moreira recovered sufficiently from the groin issue that had left him doubtful heading into the weekend, earning a spot in the squad despite manager Gary O'Neil stopping short of declaring him fully fit. The midfielder has missed three matches and while he has not recovered enough to reclaim his starting role immediately, his availability is an encouraging sign for the Racing. He has notched seven goal contributions in 23 appearances this season and will look to work his way back into the starting lineup in the coming fixtures.