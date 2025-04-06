Diego Moreira News: Sent off Sunday

Moreira recorded one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Reims. He was sent off with a straight red card in the 98th minute.

Moreira was given a straight red for misconduct in the matchup's last minutes, a development that is expected to cost him significant game time. He will miss at least most of Strasbourg's remaining April schedule, which features fixtures against Nice and Monaco. Both teams and Strasbourg are competing for a Champions League spot.