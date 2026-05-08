Diego Moreira News: Suspended against Angers

Moreira (suspension) has accumulated five yellow cards in French competitions and will serve a one-match ban for Sunday's clash against Angers, according to Cyril Olives-Berthet of L'Equipe.

Moreira's absence is an untimely blow for Strasbourg heading into the final fixtures of the season, with the Portuguese winger having been an important attacking option throughout the campaign. Gessime Yassine is expected to take on a larger role in the front line in his place as the Racing push through the closing stages of what has been a significant season on multiple fronts.