Diego Moreira News: Suspension served
Moreira is an option again after completing a one-match suspension Sunday against Angers.
Moreira hasn't started since Feb. 27 as he struggled with a groin injury and subsequently served suspension, but he's now in contention for an attacking midfield spot. His return could impact Samuel Amo-Ameyaw's and Gessime Yassine's playing time in upcoming contests. During the current campaign, the 21-year-old has scored three goals and provided four assists from 23 shots (nine on goal) and 33 chances created in 25 league appearances.
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