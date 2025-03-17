Diego Moreira News: Tallies assist

Moreira assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Toulouse.

Moreira had a decent outing on the left flank Sunday, starting with his assist on Felix Lemarechal's goal in the 47th minute to begin the comeback. This does mark his sixth assist of the season, with seven goal contributions in 25 appearances this campaign. He also added three chances created and six crosses, competing a solid day distributing the ball.