Diego Moreira News: Tallies goal, assist in win

Diego Moreira scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win over Lyon.

Moreira was on fire Sunday, netting a goal and setting up another one in a big win for Strasbourg. He'll need to keep up this production if his side want to contend with Lens but it'll be touch, as the second-place team in the league has only allowed 20 goals in 23 Ligue 1 games.