Diego Moreira headshot

Diego Moreira News: Tallies goal, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Diego Moreira scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win over Lyon.

Moreira was on fire Sunday, netting a goal and setting up another one in a big win for Strasbourg. He'll need to keep up this production if his side want to contend with Lens but it'll be touch, as the second-place team in the league has only allowed 20 goals in 23 Ligue 1 games.

Diego Moreira
Strasbourg
