Diego Moreira News: Three goal contributions in finale

Moreira scored one goal and assisted twice from five shots and three chances created in Sunday's 5-4 victory over Monaco.

After his side went down 4-1 in the 55th minute, Moreira helped lead a miraculous comeback on the final day of the season with three goal contributions, including an assist on Martial Godo's winner in the 84th minute. It capped off a productive campaign for the midfielder as he scored four goals, recorded six assists and kept two clean sheets across 27 appearances (23 starts) in his second season with Strasbourg.