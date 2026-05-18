Diego Moreira headshot

Diego Moreira News: Three goal contributions in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Moreira scored one goal and assisted twice from five shots and three chances created in Sunday's 5-4 victory over Monaco.

After his side went down 4-1 in the 55th minute, Moreira helped lead a miraculous comeback on the final day of the season with three goal contributions, including an assist on Martial Godo's winner in the 84th minute. It capped off a productive campaign for the midfielder as he scored four goals, recorded six assists and kept two clean sheets across 27 appearances (23 starts) in his second season with Strasbourg.

Diego Moreira
Strasbourg
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