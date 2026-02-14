Diego Ochoa Injury: Not playing due to injury

Ochoa missed Saturday's match against Necaxa because of an undisclosed injury, according to the club.

Ochoa has yet to see first-team action in the Clausura campaign, but his absence reduces the squad's bench options behind starting center-backs Jesus Murillo and Moises Mosquera. Therefore, Jose Garcia will serve as the main replacement choice if required until the youngster is ready to play again. The extent of the injury currently remains unknown.