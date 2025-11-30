Ochoa's excellent defending helped Bravos avoid more goals against in the aggregate loss to Toluca. He made his third 90-minute league appearance with both Moises Mosquera (undisclosed) and Jose Garcia (undisclosed) sidelined, taking advantage of the opportunity to show his skills. The youngster finished with 22 clearances, nine tackles, seven blocks and five interceptions across 435 minutes of play in the Apertura campaign. He's on loan from Guadalajara and has apparently convinced the border city team to consider exercising their purchase option.