Diego Ochoa News: On bench to face Leon

Ochoa (international duty) is on the bench for Monday's game versus Leon.

Ochoa has rejoined his club after making four starts for the Mexican youth squad at the Central American and Caribbean Games. He's now available for his first Liga MX appearance for Necaxa following his arrival in an offseason transfer from Juarez. He's an interesting prospect and has shown his value during his previous stint with Bravos and at the international level in youth categories, but he appears set to stay in a bench role behind Alexis Pena, Agustin Oliveros, Kaiky Naves and Francisco Mendez in the short term.