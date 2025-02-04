Diego Reyes Injury: Could miss weeks with muscle issue

Reyes is at risk of being sidelined for several weeks due to a muscular injury, Adriana Maldonado of ESPN reported Sunday.

Reyes ended up outside the pitch in his last appearance off the bench after feeling discomfort during the game. Despite being demoted to a substitute role in the last two matchups, he has been one of the team's first three options at center-back alongside Joaquim and Jesus Alberto Angulo. The latter two will consequently have to play more often while Reyes is out, although it could also be the case that Guido Pizarro moves from midfield to defense.