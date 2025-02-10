Diego Reyes Injury: Dealing with serious muscle tear

Reyes (thigh) remains out due to a grade three muscle tear, Vladimir Garcia of TUDN reports.

Reyes is unlikely to see any action until late March, limiting his team's depth for both Liga MX and CONCACAF Champions Cup matches. He had played four games (three starts) in 2025 before suffering the injury, producing seven interceptions and seven clearances over that span. Both Joaquim and Jesus Alberto Angulo should be the safest defensive options on the squad, with players like Juan Jose Purata and Eduardo Tercero offering backup in Reyes' absence.