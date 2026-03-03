Diego Reyes Injury: Suffers nose injury

Reyes ended last Friday's match against Santos with a potential nose fracture, with coach Esteban Gonzalez commenting "The doctor told me he was rushed to the hospital to assess the severity of the injury. It seems serious. I hope it's not too bad".

Reyes is questionable for upcoming games and could be sidelined again after recovering from a muscle tear in February. In case he's forced to sit out, his place in the starting lineup might be taken by Carlos Villanueva, leaving Gallos with a reduced defensive depth and missing one of their most experienced players.