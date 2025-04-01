Diego Reyes Injury: Working with team

Reyes (thigh) "is progressing very well, he's already training on the field with the ball", manager Guido Pizarro told reporters Monday.

Reyes could be close to resuming regular activity after being out for nearly two months with a muscle injury. He's unlikely to see a lot of action right away, pointing more to a gradual return to a three-man back line recently composed of Juan Jose Purata, Joaquim and Jesus Alberto Angulo. Prior to the issue, the 32-year-old recorded seven clearances and seven interceptions across 250 minutes in the Clausura campaign.