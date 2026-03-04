Diego Reyes News: In starting XI Wednesday

Reyes (nose) is in the starting lineup for the midweek game versus Monterrey.

Reyes took damage to his nose during the previous match, but apparently it was just a scare and he didn't miss any other contest. This is his second straight start after his recovery from a muscle tear, and he's featuring alongside Lucas Abascia at center-back, leaving Carlos Villanueva among the substitutes. The experienced defender is averaging 5.5 clearances, 2.2 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game in the Clausura campaign.