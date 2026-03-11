Diego Reyes News: Loaned to Flamengo
Reyes will spend time on loan with Brazilian side Flamengo from Club America, his parent team announced.
Reyes made just two first-division appearances for his former club in the early stages of his career and is expected to continue his development in Flamengo's youth categories. After scoring eight goals over 18 appearances at the Under-21 level in Mexico, he could aim to become a solid attacking prospect in the future.
