Diego Reyes News: Makes 11 clearances in win

Reyes registered 11 clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 win over Toluca.

Reyes extended a great run of form as his game-high figures of 11 clearances and four blocks helped his side to its third consecutive clean sheet. The veteran center-back is now averaging 7.0 clearances per game during the Clausura period, ranking second among all players in the league in that category. He should retain high fantasy value if he continues to make a huge defensive impact in upcoming matchups.