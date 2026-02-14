Diego Reyes headshot

Diego Reyes News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Reyes (tear) is on the bench for Saturday's derby against Atletico San Luis.

Reyes recovered faster than expected from a muscle issue, but he's not yet ready to see meaningful playing time. The central man was his side's defensive leader before missing a couple of contests due to the injury. He'll likely regain a spot in the main lineup over Carlos Villanueva at some point in upcoming weeks.

Diego Reyes
Queretaro
