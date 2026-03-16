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Diego Reyes News: Solid effort versus Tigres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Reyes recorded one tackle (zero won) and eight clearances in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Tigres.

Reyes made his usual contribution as part of a back four, earning an unlikely clean sheet against his former team. The veteran defender has now posted more than five clearances in each of his last four matches played since recovering from a muscle issue. He'll be a reliable defensive asset going forward, although it remains to be seen whether the Roosters will continue to keep their goal unbeaten after struggling for much of the campaign.

Diego Reyes
Queretaro
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