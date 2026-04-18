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Diego Reyes News: Strong defensive effort in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Reyes had nine clearances and two interceptions in Friday's 1-1 draw against Mazatlan.

Reyes led his team in clearances, interceptions and blocks in a fine 90-minute performance. However, it was the third consecutive game in which Queretaro finished without a clean sheet. The defender's average of 6.9 clearances per game is now ranked as the second-highest figure in the competition, and it should be his main strength going forward as he's expected to remain active as part of a center-back pairing alongside Lucas Abascia.

Diego Reyes
Queretaro
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