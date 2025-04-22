Diego Rico Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Rico (undisclosed) is ruled out for Wednesday's clash against Real Madrid, coach Jose Bordalas said in the press conference.

Rico is ruled out for Wednesday's game due to undisclosed reasons following his ban in their last contest. This is a big blow for the team since he is an undisputed starter in the backline when available, and they will face one of the best attacks in the league. Juan Bernat is expected to play deeper on the pitch, while Coba da Costa is expected to find a starting role on the left wing against the Merengues.