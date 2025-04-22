Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Diego Rico headshot

Diego Rico Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Rico (undisclosed) is ruled out for Wednesday's clash against Real Madrid, coach Jose Bordalas said in the press conference.

Rico is ruled out for Wednesday's game due to undisclosed reasons following his ban in their last contest. This is a big blow for the team since he is an undisputed starter in the backline when available, and they will face one of the best attacks in the league. Juan Bernat is expected to play deeper on the pitch, while Coba da Costa is expected to find a starting role on the left wing against the Merengues.

Diego Rico
Getafe
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now