Diego Rico News: Leader in multiple stats
Rico crossed six times (three accurate), created a chance, made three interceptions and three tackles (winning all three) during Sunday's 1-0 win over Alaves.
Rico was a part of the Getafe back four that kept a clean sheet Sunday leading the team in crosses, tackles and interceptions. The left-back has one goal involvement to go along with 16 crosses and 10 tackles over his last three starts.
