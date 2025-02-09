Fantasy Soccer
Diego Rico headshot

Diego Rico News: Leader in multiple stats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Rico crossed six times (three accurate), created a chance, made three interceptions and three tackles (winning all three) during Sunday's 1-0 win over Alaves.

Rico was a part of the Getafe back four that kept a clean sheet Sunday leading the team in crosses, tackles and interceptions. The left-back has one goal involvement to go along with 16 crosses and 10 tackles over his last three starts.

Diego Rico
Getafe
