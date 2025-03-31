Fantasy Soccer
Diego Rico headshot

Diego Rico News: Logs six inaccurate crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Rico had six crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Villarreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 10th minute.

Rico has attempted at least five crosses in two of his four March appearances. Overall, his cross accuracy lacked, with just three accurate in four appearances. Yet, Rico finished the month with an assist, which he has three of for Getafe this season.

