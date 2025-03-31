Diego Rico News: Logs six inaccurate crosses
Rico had six crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Villarreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 10th minute.
Rico has attempted at least five crosses in two of his four March appearances. Overall, his cross accuracy lacked, with just three accurate in four appearances. Yet, Rico finished the month with an assist, which he has three of for Getafe this season.
