Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Diego Rico headshot

Diego Rico News: Makes three interceptions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Rico took an off target shot, crossed five times (one accurate), created a chance, blocked a shot and made three interceptions during Sunday's 1-0 loss to Leganes.

Rico was a part of the Getafe back four that allowed the lone goal of the match, leading his side in blocks and interceptions. The fullback has combined for two chances created, eight crosses and four interceptions over his last three starts.

Diego Rico
Getafe
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now