Diego Rico News: Makes three interceptions
Rico took an off target shot, crossed five times (one accurate), created a chance, blocked a shot and made three interceptions during Sunday's 1-0 loss to Leganes.
Rico was a part of the Getafe back four that allowed the lone goal of the match, leading his side in blocks and interceptions. The fullback has combined for two chances created, eight crosses and four interceptions over his last three starts.
