Diego Rico News: Provides assist in win

Rico assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Atlético Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Rico notched his third assist of the season in the 92nd minute as he helped Getafe take the lead in added time. The assist occurred as he took a long distance shot that Mauro Arambarri re-directed with the goalkeeper already having dived in another direction.