Diego Rico headshot

Diego Rico News: Sent off during first half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Rico was shown a red card in the 33rd minute of Saturday's match against Las Palmas.

Rico was an early exit Saturday, as he wouldn't even make it to halftime before his play got too aggressive, earning the defender a red card. This will leave him suspended for their next contest against Espanyol on Friday. This will force a change, with Juan Bernat as a possible replacement.

Diego Rico
Getafe
