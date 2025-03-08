Diego Rossi News: Active in Saturday's draw

Rossi registered three shots (two on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Houston Dynamo.

Rossi had a productive match Saturday, highlighted by his two shots on target and two chances created. He also recorded five crosses, including two accurate crosses. While he did not record a goal contribution, he still proved to be Columbus' focal point on the attack so more goal contributions are sure to come in his future.