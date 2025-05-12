Diego Rossi News: Assists late equalizer

Rossi assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Philadelphia Union.

Rossi headed Dylan Chambost's corner in the 93rd minute to the back post to set up Sean Zawadzki's goal, a strike which earned Columbus a late draw. It marked Rossi's eighth goal contribution of the season, six of which have come in his last seven matches. Outside of that late assist Rossi did not have a great match on the attack, but he came up in the biggest moment of the match.