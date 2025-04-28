Diego Rossi News: Assists opener Saturday

Rossi assisted once to go with five shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory over San Jose Earthquakes.

Rossi's cross in the 28th minute set up Sean Zawadzki's first goal of the season, a strike which gave Columbus the early lead. It was one of two chances he created in the match, and he also tied a season high with five shots but only put one on target. He also recorded four crosses and took three corners as he was once again the focal point of Columbus' attack.