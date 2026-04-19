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Diego Rossi News: Assists opener Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Rossi assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against New England Revolution.

Rossi recorded his first assist of the season Saturday as he set up Max Arfsten's strike in the 24th minute to open up the scoring. It was one of two chances he created in the match and he also took two shots for the sixth time this season. He played the full 90 minutes for the second match in a row.

Diego Rossi
Columbus Crew
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