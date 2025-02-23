Diego Rossi News: Bags brace in opener

Rossi scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-2 win versus Chicago Fire.

Rossi started off the 2025 season red hot, burying two goals in Saturday's opener. He scored a header assisted by Steven Moreira just before halftime to take the 3-2 lead, then doubled that lead in the 50th minute with a strike assisted by Malte Amundsen. Following Columbus' sale of Cucho Hernández, Rossi is set to be the Crew's go-to attacker, and he fit that role very well in the opening match of the season.