Diego Rossi News: Bags brace in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Rossi scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-2 win versus Chicago Fire.

Rossi started off the 2025 season red hot, burying two goals in Saturday's opener. He scored a header assisted by Steven Moreira just before halftime to take the 3-2 lead, then doubled that lead in the 50th minute with a strike assisted by Malte Amundsen. Following Columbus' sale of Cucho Hernández, Rossi is set to be the Crew's go-to attacker, and he fit that role very well in the opening match of the season.

