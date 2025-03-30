Diego Rossi News: Bags brace in Saturday's win

Rossi scored two goals to go with four shots (four on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win versus D.C. United.

Rossi scored both of his side's goals Saturday, breaking a five-match streak where he did not record a goal contribution. He tied the match at 1-1 with a strike in the 16th minute, then scored an outside-the-box goal in the 65th minute to secure the win. He put a season-high four shots on target as he played the full 90 minutes in his sixth straight match.