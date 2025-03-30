Fantasy Soccer
Diego Rossi

Diego Rossi News: Bags brace in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Rossi scored two goals to go with four shots (four on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win versus D.C. United.

Rossi scored both of his side's goals Saturday, breaking a five-match streak where he did not record a goal contribution. He tied the match at 1-1 with a strike in the 16th minute, then scored an outside-the-box goal in the 65th minute to secure the win. He put a season-high four shots on target as he played the full 90 minutes in his sixth straight match.

Diego Rossi
Columbus Crew
