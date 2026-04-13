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Diego Rossi News: Bags equalizer Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Rossi scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Orlando City SC.

Rossi found the back of the net in the 80th minute Sunday, a goal assisted by Tara Habroune that salvaged a draw for the Crew. It marked his third goal of the season and his first since March 1. He tied a season high with two shots on target and also created one chance as he played the full 90 minutes for the fifth time this season.

Diego Rossi
Columbus Crew
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