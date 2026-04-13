Diego Rossi News: Bags equalizer Sunday
Rossi scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Orlando City SC.
Rossi found the back of the net in the 80th minute Sunday, a goal assisted by Tara Habroune that salvaged a draw for the Crew. It marked his third goal of the season and his first since March 1. He tied a season high with two shots on target and also created one chance as he played the full 90 minutes for the fifth time this season.
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