Diego Rossi News: Bags equalizer Sunday

Rossi scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Orlando City SC.

Rossi found the back of the net in the 80th minute Sunday, a goal assisted by Tara Habroune that salvaged a draw for the Crew. It marked his third goal of the season and his first since March 1. He tied a season high with two shots on target and also created one chance as he played the full 90 minutes for the fifth time this season.