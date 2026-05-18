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Diego Rossi News: Five crosses Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Rossi generated five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Philadelphia Union.

After coming off the bench for the first time in the Crew's last outing, Rossi returned to the starting XI Saturday. He tied season highs with five crosses and two chances created, a solid creative performance versus a struggling Union side. However, he did not manage to take a single shot in the match, the first time this season he's been shut out. He'll look to bounce back Sunday versus Atlanta United, the final match before the two-month break for the World Cup.

Diego Rossi
Columbus Crew
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