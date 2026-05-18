Diego Rossi News: Five crosses Saturday
Rossi generated five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Philadelphia Union.
After coming off the bench for the first time in the Crew's last outing, Rossi returned to the starting XI Saturday. He tied season highs with five crosses and two chances created, a solid creative performance versus a struggling Union side. However, he did not manage to take a single shot in the match, the first time this season he's been shut out. He'll look to bounce back Sunday versus Atlanta United, the final match before the two-month break for the World Cup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Diego Rossi See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding FormMay 1, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce BackApril 24, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical FootApril 17, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding FootingApril 10, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive StackApril 3, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Diego Rossi See More