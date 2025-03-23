Diego Rossi News: Five shots Saturday

Rossi had five shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus New York City FC.

Rossi had another productive statistical match, but he failed to record a goal contribution in his fourth consecutive game. Following the departure of Cucho Hernández during the offseason, Rossi was pegged as the focal point of Columbus' potent attack, but that has yet to materialize. Although he continues to be very active on the attack -- he took a season-high five shots Saturday -- the entire Columbus attack has struggled as of late, only scoring two goals over the last four matches. Rossi and the rest of his team will need to step it up in order to get Columbus back to the top of the Eastern Conference.