Diego Rossi News: Kept in check by Nashville
Rossi took one shot (off target), sent in one cross, created one chance, and suffered two fouls in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Nashville SC.
Rossi was kept in check by a stout Nashville SC defense. He has failed to register a shot on goal over his last two appearances, creating just one attacking chance over that span. He'll look to help Columbus snap out of their attacking funk on the road against Toronto FC on Saturday.
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