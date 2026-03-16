Diego Rossi headshot

Diego Rossi News: Kept in check by Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Rossi took one shot (off target), sent in one cross, created one chance, and suffered two fouls in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Nashville SC.

Rossi was kept in check by a stout Nashville SC defense. He has failed to register a shot on goal over his last two appearances, creating just one attacking chance over that span. He'll look to help Columbus snap out of their attacking funk on the road against Toronto FC on Saturday.

Diego Rossi
Columbus Crew
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