Diego Rossi headshot

Diego Rossi News: Productive in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Rossi generated three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Inter Miami CF.

Rossi was productive in Saturday's loss -- as he almost always is -- but he was unable to help Columbus find the back of the net. He created two chances for the first time since March 8 as he started along Crew newcomer Daniel Gazdag for the first time. He also took three shots, recorded two crosses and took multiple corners for the third consecutive match.

Diego Rossi
Columbus Crew
