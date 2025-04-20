Diego Rossi News: Productive in loss
Rossi generated three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Inter Miami CF.
Rossi was productive in Saturday's loss -- as he almost always is -- but he was unable to help Columbus find the back of the net. He created two chances for the first time since March 8 as he started along Crew newcomer Daniel Gazdag for the first time. He also took three shots, recorded two crosses and took multiple corners for the third consecutive match.
