Diego Rossi News: Quiet performance in win

Rossi had two off-target shots and created two chances during Saturday's 2-1 win over D.C. United.

Rossi had some moments here but was definitely far from being the threat feared by all MLS defenses, which eventually led him to be subbed off during the final stretch of the contest. With 11 goals and three assists over 23 appearances this season, the forward remains on pace to have the best scoring campaign in his MLS career so he's still a nice bet to provide fantasy value during upcoming games.