Diego Rossi News: Scores, assists twice in win

Rossi scored a goal off four shots (two on target), delivered two assists, created three chances and made three tackles (all won) during Saturday's 6-1 win over Juarez.

Rossi had a man-of-the-match performance here as he assisted his team's first goal, scored himself the second and then set up another one to give his side a 5-1 lead. That's now two goals and three assists over four starts for the attacker, who couldn't ask for a better start at Liga MX after three and a half years as one of the best players in MLS.