Diego Rossi headshot

Diego Rossi News: Scores, assists twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Rossi scored a goal off four shots (two on target), delivered two assists, created three chances and made three tackles (all won) during Saturday's 6-1 win over Juarez.

Rossi had a man-of-the-match performance here as he assisted his team's first goal, scored himself the second and then set up another one to give his side a 5-1 lead. That's now two goals and three assists over four starts for the attacker, who couldn't ask for a better start at Liga MX after three and a half years as one of the best players in MLS.

Diego Rossi
Monterrey
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Diego Rossi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Diego Rossi See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 1, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 24, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 17, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 10, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 3, 2025