Diego Rossi News: Scores equalizer Saturday
Rossi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City.
Rossi found the equalizing goal Saturday with an unassisted strike in the 82nd minute to tie the match at 2-2. He's now scored two goals through two matches this season. He also recorded three accurate crosses as he once again helped lead the Columbus attack to a productive day.
