Diego Rossi headshot

Diego Rossi News: Scores equalizer Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Rossi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City.

Rossi found the equalizing goal Saturday with an unassisted strike in the 82nd minute to tie the match at 2-2. He's now scored two goals through two matches this season. He also recorded three accurate crosses as he once again helped lead the Columbus attack to a productive day.

Diego Rossi
Columbus Crew
