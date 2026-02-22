Diego Rossi headshot

Diego Rossi News: Scores in season opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Rossi scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Portland Timbers.

Rossi scored an outside-the-box strike in the 44th minute Saturday, a strike assisted by Wessam Abou Ali that tied the match at 2-2 heading into halftime. It was one of five shots he took and he also created one chance in his full 90 minutes of action. He's set to be the focal point of Columbus' attack this season, so it's no surprise that he started the 2026 campaign with a goal.

Diego Rossi
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
