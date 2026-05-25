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Diego Rossi News: Scores in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Rossi scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Atlanta United.

Rossi found the back of the net Sunday, a strike just before halftime assisted by Mohamed Farsi which took the 2-0 lead. It marked his sixth goal of the season, two of which have come in the last three matches. He also created two chances for the third time this season. He will now be away from club football for nearly two months due to the World Cup break.

Diego Rossi
Columbus Crew
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