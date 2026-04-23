Diego Rossi News: Scores in Wednesday's win
Rossi scored one goal to go with six shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Los Angeles Galaxy.
Rossi scored a goal in the 47th minute Wednesday off a Max Arfsten assist, a strike which ultimately secured the win for Columbus. It marked his fifth goal contribution of the season, three of which have come in the last three matches. He took a season-high six shots, but his goal was the only one he put on target. He was subbed off in the 88th minute for Jamal Thiare.
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