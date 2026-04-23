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Diego Rossi News: Scores in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Rossi scored one goal to go with six shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Los Angeles Galaxy.

Rossi scored a goal in the 47th minute Wednesday off a Max Arfsten assist, a strike which ultimately secured the win for Columbus. It marked his fifth goal contribution of the season, three of which have come in the last three matches. He took a season-high six shots, but his goal was the only one he put on target. He was subbed off in the 88th minute for Jamal Thiare.

Diego Rossi
Columbus Crew
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