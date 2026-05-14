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Diego Rossi News: Scores off bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Rossi scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat versus New York Red Bulls.

Rossi was not in the starting XI for the first time this season Wednesday, yet he still made an impact on the match. He subbed onto the pitch in the 60th minute and just four minutes later converted a penalty to tie the match at 2-2. He finished the contest with two shots on target and one chance created in 30 minutes off the bench.

Diego Rossi
Columbus Crew
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