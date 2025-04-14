Diego Rossi News: Scores winner Sunday

Rossi scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory over St. Louis City SC.

Rossi scored the winning goal of Sunday's match, an outside-the-box strike in the 55th minute assisted by Dylan Chambost. He also recorded a secondary assist on Steven Moreira's goal just before halftime. He now has five goals through eight matches this season. He put a solid shift in on the defensive end too as he intercepted one pass, made one clearance and won five duels before he was subbed off in the 84th minute for Taha Habroune.