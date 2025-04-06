Diego Rossi News: Three shots in Saturday's win

Rossi recorded three shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory against CF Montreal.

Rossi had a solid match Saturday even though he did not record a goal contribution. He recorded three shots in his third consecutive match and tied season highs in crosses (five) and corners (four). However, he failed to create a single chance and has created just one over his last four appearances. He also made one clearance and won three duels as he played the full 90 minutes once again.