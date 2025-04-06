Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Diego Rossi headshot

Diego Rossi News: Three shots in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Rossi recorded three shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory against CF Montreal.

Rossi had a solid match Saturday even though he did not record a goal contribution. He recorded three shots in his third consecutive match and tied season highs in crosses (five) and corners (four). However, he failed to create a single chance and has created just one over his last four appearances. He also made one clearance and won three duels as he played the full 90 minutes once again.

Diego Rossi
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now