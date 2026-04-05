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Diego Rossi News: Three shots in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Rossi recorded three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 win over Atlanta United.

Rossi failed to record a goal contribution in his fourth consecutive match Saturday, but he still had a fairly productive match. He took three shots - his second most in a match this season - and added one chance created on the attack. He has a good chance to break out of his dry spell Sunday versus Orlando, a side which has conceded 23 goals through six matches this season.

Diego Rossi
Columbus Crew
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