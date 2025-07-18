Diego Rubio News: Dishes assist in win

Rubio assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Los Angeles Galaxy.

Rubio picked up his second consecutive and third start of the season, and made the most of the opportunity with his third goal contribution on the year. This was just the second time on the year that he played more than 60 minutes in a match, while he has yet to play a full 90.