Diego Rubio News: Logs assist in first season start

Rubio delivered an assist, had two shots (one on target) and made three tackles (one won) during Sunday's 2-1 win over San Diego.

Rubio started for the first time this year and didn't need much time to make an impact as he assisted Brandon Vazquez for the goal that broke the deadlock in the 10th minute. However, the forward couldn't keep it up afterwards, which led him to be subbed off just before the hour mark. After struggling in his first campaign with Austin last year, Rubio will hope to have enough playing time to prove he can still perform like he did in Colorado and Kansas City in the past.