Sanchez slipped between the opposing defense to push the ball into the back of the net in the 79th minute against the Laguneros. He replaced Marcelo Flores on the left flank during the second half, making his fourth appearance of the year across all competitions. The 20-year-old remains the UANL team's most interesting young prospect and should continue to get minutes in a backup role for now, perhaps pushing for a starting spot on the right wing if Diego Lainez leaves to join the national team later in the campaign.